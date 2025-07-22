Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:48 22.07.2025

French FM: USA readiness to supply weapons to Ukraine is signal that Trump has finally chosen a side

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot noted that the United States is demonstrating determination in supporting Ukraine.

"In addition to President Trump's announcement of a 50-day ultimatum that leads or could lead him to impose devastating sanctions, by applying 100% customs duties against Russia and Russia's partners, the fact that the President of the United States is demonstrating his readiness to supply military equipment to Ukraine is the most convincing signal that he has now finally chosen whose side he is on," he said during a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

Barrot noted that this is not unexpected, because since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants peace.

The minister noted that five months have passed since Ukraine accepted the proposal to introduce a ceasefire in the war with Russia for 30 days. According to him, during this time, Russian attacks have become five times more intense.

"This decision by the American President is obviously very good news, which echoes the participation of American representatives in the meeting convened by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of Great Britain within the framework of the 'Coalition of the Willing', which I already mentioned in the introduction, to testify to the return of unity, preparedness and determination," he stressed.

As reported, on July 10, representatives of the United States, including Special Presidential Envoy General Keith Kellogg, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal, joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting for the first time.

