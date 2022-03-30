Facts

19:09 30.03.2022

Over 10,000 vulnerable children evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law – ministry

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine says that more than 10,000 children from vulnerable categories have been evacuated from areas of active hostilities during martial law.

"As of today, due to active hostilities, as a result of a large-scale military invasion of Russia in Ukraine, some 10,224 children from vulnerable categories have been evacuated. Of these, some 6,548 children are orphans, children deprived of parental care and other children who are around the clock in institutional care institutions under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Social Policy," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that another 3,676 evacuated children are children from vulnerable categories who are in family forms of education: foster families, family-type orphanages, in care, guardianship, in foster families.

According to the statement, some 4,425 children have been moved within Ukraine to safe areas, of which 3,640 are children who are in institutions of institutional care, and 785 children from vulnerable categories who are in family forms of education.

However, some 5,799 children have been relocated abroad, of which 2,908 are children in institutional care and 2,891 are children from vulnerable categories who are in family forms of upbringing.

Within Ukraine, more children have been moved to Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk regions. There are also children in Dnipropetrovsk, Chernivtsi, Volyn regions.

As for evacuation abroad, most of the children from vulnerable categories were accepted by Poland, Germany, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain. There are also children in France, Austria, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Greece, Belgium, Latvia, Hungary and other countries.

"All evacuated children are safe, provided with housing, food, medical and educational services," the ministry said.

Interfax-Ukraine
