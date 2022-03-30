Some settlements of Zhytomyr region suffer from enemy shelling

Over the past day, Semenivska, Chudnivska and Malynivska communities of Zhytomyr region came under missile strikes of the occupiers, the National Police of Ukraine have reported.

During the day of March 29, as a result of enemy shelling, a number of settlements of Zhytomyr region were destroyed and damaged, the National Police said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"It became known about the missile strike on the territory of Semenivska territorial community of Berdychiv district. On the same day, near the village of Karvynivka of Chudnivska territorial community, fragments of an enemy missile were found. On the morning of March 29, in Malynivsky territorial community, the villages of Ukrayinka, Lumlia and Druzhne, and the villages of Liubovychi and Pryvitne came under air strikes by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the evening of the same day ," the National Police said in a statement.