Facts

14:58 30.03.2022

Some settlements of Zhytomyr region suffer from enemy shelling

1 min read
Some settlements of Zhytomyr region suffer from enemy shelling

Over the past day, Semenivska, Chudnivska and Malynivska communities of Zhytomyr region came under missile strikes of the occupiers, the National Police of Ukraine have reported.

During the day of March 29, as a result of enemy shelling, a number of settlements of Zhytomyr region were destroyed and damaged, the National Police said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"It became known about the missile strike on the territory of Semenivska territorial community of Berdychiv district. On the same day, near the village of Karvynivka of Chudnivska territorial community, fragments of an enemy missile were found. On the morning of March 29, in Malynivsky territorial community, the villages of Ukrayinka, Lumlia and Druzhne, and the villages of Liubovychi and Pryvitne came under air strikes by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the evening of the same day ," the National Police said in a statement.

Tags: #shelling #zhytomyr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 30.03.2022
EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

EUAM Mariupol Field Office hit by Russian shelling – Borrell

12:10 30.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell Nizhyn, one person killed, six civilians wounded, incl one child - mayor

Russian occupiers shell Nizhyn, one person killed, six civilians wounded, incl one child - mayor

11:23 30.03.2022
Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

Some 185 transformer substations blacked out due to shelling, more than 30,000 residents left without electricity near Severodonetsk – regional authorities

10:18 30.03.2022
Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

10:00 30.03.2022
Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

Kreminna bombed from air, positional battles in Popasna, Rubizhne continue – Luhansk authorities

09:34 30.03.2022
Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

09:17 30.03.2022
Occupiers shell Lysychansk on Wed morning, casualties reported – Luhansk authorities

Occupiers shell Lysychansk on Wed morning, casualties reported – Luhansk authorities

21:03 28.03.2022
One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

18:51 28.03.2022
Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 4 mln people flee Ukraine since start of full-scale war unleashed by Russia – UN

Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Statement by Ukrainian MFA: unguided drifting mines captured in Sevastopol in 2014 and used by Russian Navy in Black Sea threaten civilian shipping

We demand that UNSC immediately take measures to demilitarize Exclusion Zone, introduce UN special mission there – Vereschuk

Russia deploys about 2,000 military personnel from military bases in Russia-occupied Georgia to Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Poland ready to provide Ukraine with more humanitarian, financial, political support – Kuleba

IAEA head announces consideration of specific steps to urgently provide assistance to Ukraine to protect nuclear facilities

Over 4 mln people flee Ukraine since start of full-scale war unleashed by Russia – UN

Withdrawal of Russian troops from Chornobyl, Zaporizhia NPPs should be considered at different levels – IAEA head

Prymorsk mayor swaps himself for his father captured by Russians

Russian army commanders sending military instructors to fight in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ukraine suffers shortfall of $1.5 bln in agricultural exports since beginning of war - Agrarian Policy Ministry

Estonia offering to rebuild Ukraine using Russia's oil, gas revenues

Ukrhydroenergo intends to export electricity to Europe – CEO

Food warehouse in Brovarsky district suffers from shelling by Russian military

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD