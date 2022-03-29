Facts

20:20 29.03.2022

Help Ukraine ready to provide its logistics facilities to UNICEF, World Food Program, other charitable organizations

2 min read

Help Ukraine, a charitable organization founded by major Ukrainian businessmen, has declared its readiness to provide its logistics capabilities and expertise to UNICEF, the World Food Program and other charitable organizations.

"Help Ukraine Center will be happy to provide its logistics facilities and its expertise to UNICEF, the World Food Program and others. We can start work an hour after the call," CEO co-owner and CEO of the TIS port Andriy Stavnitser said on Facebook.

He said that in 27 days of March, Help Ukraine.center, created from scratch, transported 3,059 tonnes of humanitarian and medical aid to Ukraine.

"For 27 days, we have built an effective system of corridors throughout the country, railway and road routes are working, our cargo is moving at full speed along them. There is an incredibly large amount of cargo for a group of enthusiasts," Stavnitser said.

However, he said that giant humanitarian organizations, well known to the world, to whom people tend to trust their money and about which they have heard a lot, have not yet "reached" Ukraine.

"These organizations have no people on the ground, no warehouses and logistics, no last mile delivery experience. We are able to deliver by car and rail, before the war we managed the only container train network in Ukraine and worked with dry warehouses... Ready to work twice as much, so that everything goes twice as fast. We have efficient and safe logistics – one less excuse," Stavnitser said.

 

Tags: #aid #war #help_ukraine #logistics #human
