Facts

20:59 28.03.2022

Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

About 150 people have been transferred by the enemy from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for their further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"About 150 people were transferred from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for their further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine. Also, covert mobilization of the population of the so-called South Ossetia was recorded in order to further involve them in the war with Ukraine," the statement said.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on fulfilling the task of reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It is noted that the Russian command is making every effort to keep the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under control.

In addition, to make up for the loss of personnel, the military commissariats in the Russian Federation continue to recruit citizens to form the so-called "volunteer" units, which will be involved in ensuring occupational "order" in the occupied territories. They also accept people with expunged convictions.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to build up the group of troops around the capital. Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to take positions from which they could attack or cordon off Kyiv.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend the city of Mariupol. The defenders of the city hold back the development of the enemy offensive in other directions.

As emphasized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the production of missiles have been transferred to a round-the-clock mode of operation, which indicates a significant reduction in the arsenal of missile weapons.

"In the context of international sanctions to ban the supply of high-tech products to the Russian Federation, the process of import substitution will have a long-term effect, given the lack of a close prospect of independent production of high-tech radio-electronic equipment, which is an important component of the technological process of manufacturing missiles," the report says.

Tags: #crimea #war #positions #rf #south_ossetia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

18:45 28.03.2022
Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

17:06 28.03.2022
Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

Russia does not completely abandon attempts, if not to capture, then at least to besiege Kyiv – Defense Ministry

16:46 28.03.2022
Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

Many Russian units withdrawing troops to Russia, Belarus to restore their combat capability, replenish ammunition – Defense Ministry

16:13 28.03.2022
Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

Defense Ministry refutes Russia's statements on alleged destruction of huge number of Ukrainian UAVs

16:12 28.03.2022
Tkachenko: About 100 world cultural institutions ban Russian culture

Tkachenko: About 100 world cultural institutions ban Russian culture

15:54 28.03.2022
Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

14:13 28.03.2022
AFU General Staff warns of possible missile attack on Ukraine by Russia's Black Sea Fleet

AFU General Staff warns of possible missile attack on Ukraine by Russia's Black Sea Fleet

11:34 28.03.2022
In Kharkiv region, Armed Forces launch counteroffensive in some areas – Synehubov

In Kharkiv region, Armed Forces launch counteroffensive in some areas – Synehubov

09:16 28.03.2022
Some 143 children killed due armed aggression of Russia, another 216 injured – PGO

Some 143 children killed due armed aggression of Russia, another 216 injured – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence has agents in top leadership of Russia - Budanov

Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

LATEST

One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Ukrainian intelligence has agents in top leadership of Russia - Budanov

Participants of Ukrainian-Russian talks on night of March 4 poisoned with chemical weapons – media

Yerevan denies media reports on transferring combat planes to Russia for use in Ukraine

Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

MFA calls on world to give streets where Russian embassies located names dedicated to Ukraine

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

Number of refugees from Ukraine up by 40,000 people per day – UN

Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD