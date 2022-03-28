Russia deploys about 150 people from South Ossetia to occupied Crimea for further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

About 150 people have been transferred by the enemy from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for their further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"About 150 people were transferred from South Ossetia to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for their further actions in neighboring regions of Ukraine. Also, covert mobilization of the population of the so-called South Ossetia was recorded in order to further involve them in the war with Ukraine," the statement said.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on fulfilling the task of reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It is noted that the Russian command is making every effort to keep the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under control.

In addition, to make up for the loss of personnel, the military commissariats in the Russian Federation continue to recruit citizens to form the so-called "volunteer" units, which will be involved in ensuring occupational "order" in the occupied territories. They also accept people with expunged convictions.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to build up the group of troops around the capital. Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to take positions from which they could attack or cordon off Kyiv.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend the city of Mariupol. The defenders of the city hold back the development of the enemy offensive in other directions.

As emphasized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the production of missiles have been transferred to a round-the-clock mode of operation, which indicates a significant reduction in the arsenal of missile weapons.

"In the context of international sanctions to ban the supply of high-tech products to the Russian Federation, the process of import substitution will have a long-term effect, given the lack of a close prospect of independent production of high-tech radio-electronic equipment, which is an important component of the technological process of manufacturing missiles," the report says.