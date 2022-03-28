Ukrainian intelligence has agents in top leadership of Russia - Budanov

Ukraine receives a large amount of information about the intentions of the Russian Federation through undercover intelligence, including sources in the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said.

In an interview with the Coffee or Die military publication, which was quoted on the agency Facebook page on Monday, Budanov said that the Ukrainians managed to infiltrate many sectors of the Russian military, political and financial leadership and use the obtained information to great advantage.

Agent-based intelligence has been boosted by Ukraine's rapidly growing cyber-intelligence capabilities, he said.

"We have made significant progress in cyber intelligence," he said, adding that Ukraine was able to "perfectly see the circulation of Russian money."

"We also know what is happening in the Russian fuel sector, and we monitor all innovations in weapons," Budanov said.

One of the examples of reconnaissance activities, he called the recent missile attack in Berdiansk, which resulted in the destruction of a Russian landing ship.

"The missile hit at the moment when fuel trucks and trucks with ammunition approached the ship," he said.

Budanov also emphasized the importance of intelligence assistance from the allies.