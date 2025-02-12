Interfax-Ukraine
12:26 12.02.2025

Post-war Ukraine with strong army, military-industrial complex can become main ally of USA in region – Budanov in Washington

Post-war Ukraine as a state with one of the strongest armies on the continent, a powerful military-industrial complex and unique military experience can become the main ally of the United States in the region and a reliable partner in the new world reality, according to head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, who took part in the American-Ukrainian Business Forum as part of the Ukrainian Week in Washington.

"Close cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the military industry and the development of the latest defense technology sector has broad mutually beneficial prospects. Now is the time to strengthen it between our governments and businesses," Budanov wrote on Telegram following his speech at the forum.

He stressed that Ukraine greatly appreciates the significant support from the American people in the fight against the Russian Federation and recalled that one of the main reasons for the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is to seize the country, its natural resources and military-industrial complex in order to use them against Western countries in the future.

