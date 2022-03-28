Facts

15:44 28.03.2022

Prosecutor General: Ukraine not to ratify Rome Statute over lack of consensus in Rada on this issue

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova says she is a supporter of the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which will give Ukraine the opportunity of a member state of the ICC.

"As for the ratification of the Rome Statute. I am a supporter of the ratification of the Rome Statute, as the competence of the International Criminal Court has already extended to Ukraine... The ICC prosecutor in Ukraine has all the possibilities," the prosecutor general said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

She said it is important for Ukraine as a state to have its own powers in the ICC, particularly, to take part in the appointment of judges. "There are other opportunities when you are a member of the (ICC), so as a lawyer I understand that we need these opportunities now," she said.

Venediktova said: "Why is the ratification of the Rome Statute not taking place? As I understand it, there is still no political consensus within the Verkhovna Rada."

She said the issue of ratifying the Rome Statute was raised in parliament more than once, and now "there is an agreement that everything that does not cause any doubts is brought to the hall."

"I really hope that we will be able to talk to all politicians, convey to them the need and importance of ratifying the Rome Statute. I am a prosecutor, not a politician, but I consistently defend the need for ratification," Venediktova said.

Tags: #ukraine #rome_statute #venediktova
