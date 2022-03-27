Facts

19:46 27.03.2022

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to militarize the exclusion zone of Chornobyl nuclear power plant, which threatens the environmental security not only of Ukraine, but of the whole of Europe, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"There is a continued militarization by the Russian occupation forces of the exclusion zone of Chornobyl nuclear power plant. This seriously increases the risk of damage to the insulation structures built over the fourth power unit of the station after the explosion in 1986. Such damage will inevitably lead to a significant amount of radioactive dust entering the atmosphere and infecting not only Ukraine, but also other European countries," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs on Facebook on Sunday.

The report notes that the occupation troops of the Russian Federation ignore threats and warnings and continue to transport and store a significant amount of ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the nuclear power plant.

"Dozens of tonnes of rockets, shells for cannon artillery, mortar ammunition are daily transported by units of the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the logistics base deployed in Narovlyansky district of Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus," the General Staff notes.

The General Staff also clarified that the transport corridor of the invaders passes through the town of Prypiat, a few hundred meters from the isolation facilities of the nuclear power plant, and ammunition is stored in the neighboring town of Chornobyl, which is located near the nuclear power plant. It was in Chornobyl that the occupiers deployed a temporary command post for the grouping of troops of the Eastern Military District, as well as the command post of the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade.

"According to the available information, the Russian occupation forces are increasingly using old ammunition. Thus, the 165th artillery brigade from Belogorsk, Amur Region, which is part of the group, received permission to use the specified ammunition. This increases the risk of detonation even during loading and transportation. The facts of such self-detonation of ammunition in Russian military depots and arsenals are well known and occur regularly," the General Staff said.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp #occupied_territories
