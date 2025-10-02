Power supply restored at Chornobyl facilities – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Electricity supply has been fully restored at the facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant as of 11:00 p.m. on October 1, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Power supply at all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which were cut off due to enemy shelling of infrastructure in the city of Slavutych, has been completely restored," the ministry’s press service said.

According to the ministry, radiation levels at the site remain within control limits and pose no threat to the population.

"Thank you to our energy workers for their lightning-fast and effective work! Your labor ensures the safety of all Ukraine and Europe," Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said.