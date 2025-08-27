IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution that will allow internally displaced persons who lived in temporarily occupied territories to receive assistance of up to UAH 2 million to purchase new housing, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development reported.

"We are launching a new support mechanism that will allow thousands of Ukrainians whose housing remained in the temporarily occupied territories to purchase their own home. This is not just about housing - it is about returning the feeling of home, stability and security. We already have agreements with international partners for $180 million. These are the first 3,700 families who will receive payments. We continue to work to ensure that every Ukrainian family affected by Russian aggression has access to state assistance," said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba.

The voucher will be provided as part of the expansion of the eVidnovlennia program, which was developed by the Ministry of Development. The amount of assistance is up to UAH 2 million per person or family. The state will issue housing vouchers - electronic documents that will be stored in the State Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property.

The voucher can be used to purchase an apartment or house (or invest in its construction); pay the first installment or repay a mortgage payment.

Previously, internally displaced persons whose housing remained in the TOT (temporarily occupied territories) could not use the existing compensation programs. This was due to the impossibility of inspecting the housing. Now the state offers a separate support path that allows you to purchase a new home in safe regions.

At the start, the program will be available to IDPs who have the status of combatants and persons with disabilities as a result of war.

The program will be launched 2 months after the resolution is published. From then on, it will be possible to apply for assistance through the Diia app, and subsequently at the center for providing administrative services or notaries. The check will be carried out automatically through state registers. The application review period is no more than 30 days.

Applications will be reviewed by commissions at local government bodies or military administrations.

The program can be financed through the state budget, international aid, loans and grants from partners, as well as possible reparations from the Russian Federation in the future.

It is specified that those who have other housing in the territory controlled by Ukraine (except for those where military actions are taking place) or have already received monetary compensation or housing from the state will not be able to receive assistance under this program. Applications from individuals under sanctions or with criminal records will also not be considered.