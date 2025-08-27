Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:56 27.08.2025

IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

3 min read
IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution that will allow internally displaced persons who lived in temporarily occupied territories to receive assistance of up to UAH 2 million to purchase new housing, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development reported.

"We are launching a new support mechanism that will allow thousands of Ukrainians whose housing remained in the temporarily occupied territories to purchase their own home. This is not just about housing - it is about returning the feeling of home, stability and security. We already have agreements with international partners for $180 million. These are the first 3,700 families who will receive payments. We continue to work to ensure that every Ukrainian family affected by Russian aggression has access to state assistance," said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba.

The voucher will be provided as part of the expansion of the eVidnovlennia program, which was developed by the Ministry of Development. The amount of assistance is up to UAH 2 million per person or family. The state will issue housing vouchers - electronic documents that will be stored in the State Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property.

The voucher can be used to purchase an apartment or house (or invest in its construction); pay the first installment or repay a mortgage payment.

Previously, internally displaced persons whose housing remained in the TOT (temporarily occupied territories) could not use the existing compensation programs. This was due to the impossibility of inspecting the housing. Now the state offers a separate support path that allows you to purchase a new home in safe regions.

At the start, the program will be available to IDPs who have the status of combatants and persons with disabilities as a result of war.

The program will be launched 2 months after the resolution is published. From then on, it will be possible to apply for assistance through the Diia app, and subsequently at the center for providing administrative services or notaries. The check will be carried out automatically through state registers. The application review period is no more than 30 days.

Applications will be reviewed by commissions at local government bodies or military administrations.

The program can be financed through the state budget, international aid, loans and grants from partners, as well as possible reparations from the Russian Federation in the future.

It is specified that those who have other housing in the territory controlled by Ukraine (except for those where military actions are taking place) or have already received monetary compensation or housing from the state will not be able to receive assistance under this program. Applications from individuals under sanctions or with criminal records will also not be considered.

Tags: #occupied_territories #cabinet_of_ministers #idps #resolution

MORE ABOUT

15:59 27.08.2025
Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

15:48 27.08.2025
Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

15:25 27.08.2025
Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

15:12 27.08.2025
Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

11:42 22.08.2025
Govt not considering issue of increasing tariffs for housing needs – Kuleba

Govt not considering issue of increasing tariffs for housing needs – Kuleba

10:04 22.08.2025
Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

18:21 20.08.2025
Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

17:55 20.08.2025
Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

Cabinet approves presidential decree on granting foreigners the right to serve as officers in National Guard

10:48 19.08.2025
Ukrainian govt to finalize formation of supervisory boards in energy companies by late 2025 – draft govt Action Program

Ukrainian govt to finalize formation of supervisory boards in energy companies by late 2025 – draft govt Action Program

10:25 15.08.2025
State to cover up to UAH 600,000 of first installment under eOselia program for IDPs in Ukraine

State to cover up to UAH 600,000 of first installment under eOselia program for IDPs in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

AD
AD