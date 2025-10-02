Chornobyl NPP NSC connected to two diesel generators after loss of power from 330 kV line – IAEA

The new safe confinement (NSC) Shelter, built over the old sarcophagus above power unit No. 4 of the Chornobyl NPP, is currently supplied with electricity from two emergency diesel generators after the facility lost power from the 330 kV line of the Slavutych substation.

"Earlier today, Ukraine’s Chornobyl NPP experienced power fluctuations after losing connection to its Slavutych substation 330 kV line," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on the X network on October 1, citing the agency’s Director General, Rafael Grossi.

According to the agency, the Chornobyl NPP was quickly switched to backup lines, and power was restored, with the exception of the New Safe Confinement (NSC), which covers the old sarcophagus built after the Chornobyl accident in 1986.

"Two emergency diesel generators are now supplying the NSC with electricity," the IAEA said.

According to Grossi, all other facilities at the Chornobyl NPP remain powered.