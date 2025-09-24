Russians occupy Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, Novoivanivka in Zaporizhia region – DeepState

Russian occupation forces have occupied the neighboring villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhia region, and also advanced near three nearby settlements, OSINT analysts from the project DeepState have said.

“The enemy occupied Novomykolaivka (a village in the Synelnyky district of Dnipropetrovsk region) and Novoivanivka (a village in the Huliaipole urban community of the Polohiv district of Zaporizhia region), and also advanced near Kalynivske (a village in the Synelnyky district of Dnipropetrovsk region), Ternove (a village in the Synelnyky district of Dnipropetrovsk region) and Novoivanivka,” the report says.

The project’s maps indicate that over the past 24 hours, the area under the control of Russian occupiers in Zaporizhia and adjacent districts of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions has increased by 6.84 sq km. The “gray zone” of uncertain control in the area of ​​the confluence of the administrative borders of three regions has increased significantly (by 18.69 sq km), and by another 1.47 sq km in the west of Zaporizhia region.

On the maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of Wednesday morning, Novomykolaivka and Novoivanivka are also shown as controlled by the enemy. According to the General Staff, on September 23, 33 attacks were carried out in the Novopavlivka direction, in particular, near Novomykolaivka, Ternove and Novoivanivka.

As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 9.23 sq km per day, and the “gray zone” of control expanded by an average of 1.38 sq km per day.