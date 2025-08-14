Ukraine plans to start new repair work on confinement at Chornobyl NPP in autumn – IAEA

Ukraine plans to start temporary repair work on the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in autumn 2025, the IAEA reported on its website on August 13, citing the agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"The IAEA team was informed that the Ukrainian State regulator, SNRIU, is reviewing the documentation related to the repairs," the agency said.

As reported on its website, the IAEA will support Ukraine's efforts to repair the NSC, under the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, held in Rome at the beginning of July 2025.

As reported with reference to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on April 30, Ukrainian engineers and builders were continuing temporary repairs to the NSC over the Shelter structure above the destroyed reactor of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, damaged as a result of a drone attack in February of this year.

On July 1, 2025, the fifth grant agreement was signed between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the State Specialized Enterprise (SSE) Chornobyl NPP for the implementation of the project, which provides for an analysis of the damage caused and the development of an action plan for temporary repairs of the outer skin and sealing membrane of the New Safe Confinement. It is expected that the full restoration of the NSC, even with the appropriate funding, will take several years, but during this process considerable attention will be paid not only to technical aspects, but also to ensuring maximum safety for the environment, as well as for people working on the territory of the Chornobyl NPP and in the exclusion zone.