US to supply diesel fuel to Ukraine – Zerkal

The United States will send diesel fuel to Europe for the needs of Ukraine, Lana Zerkal, the adviser to the Energy Minister of Ukraine, said on the air of Radio NV.

"We managed to mobilize everyone... Germany and Poland have the largest reserves of diesel, and they can provide the necessary volumes for us now. In addition, American diesel is coming to us," she said.

Zerkal also drew attention to the fact that during the start of the sowing campaign in Ukraine, several large refineries in Eastern Europe were closed for repairs.