Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not against partnership with the United States in any direction of restoring enterprises, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine is not against partnership with America in one direction or another, restoring the work of any infrastructure, any enterprise. Why not? We now have Motor Sich, today a missile hit it. If tomorrow they give me a Patriot with Americans in Zaporizhia, which protects Motor Sich, let them come and we will work together at Motor Sich," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.