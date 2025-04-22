Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:27 22.04.2025

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not against partnership with the United States in any direction of restoring enterprises, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine is not against partnership with America in one direction or another, restoring the work of any infrastructure, any enterprise. Why not? We now have Motor Sich, today a missile hit it. If tomorrow they give me a Patriot with Americans in Zaporizhia, which protects Motor Sich, let them come and we will work together at Motor Sich," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #united_states

MORE ABOUT

20:36 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

20:28 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

20:21 22.04.2025
Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

20:14 22.04.2025
Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

20:11 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

20:09 22.04.2025
Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

20:02 22.04.2025
SBU to provide China with info about its citizens working at drone factory in Russia – Zelenskyy

SBU to provide China with info about its citizens working at drone factory in Russia – Zelenskyy

19:41 22.04.2025
Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work, meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work, meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

16:46 22.04.2025
Ukrainian proposal for ceasefire on civilian objects remains valid – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian proposal for ceasefire on civilian objects remains valid – Zelenskyy

15:43 22.04.2025
Klympush-Tsintsadze on conditions for ceasefire: if true, then USA not set on achieving lasting peace

Klympush-Tsintsadze on conditions for ceasefire: if true, then USA not set on achieving lasting peace

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

LATEST

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

Child injured in Kherson shelling – local authorities

Defense Forces shoot down 38 enemy UAVs

Some 33 injured in Zaporizhia from Russian bombing – authorities

Yermak: 18-year-old orphan boy rescued from temporarily occupied territory

European solidarity considers trial of Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv attempt to intimidate opposition

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps rescuers after Russian bombing of Zaporizhia

Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

Number of victims from Russian attack on Zaporizhia increases to 26 people – authorities

AD
AD