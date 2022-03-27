Facts

11:27 27.03.2022

Partners need to step up support for Ukraine – Zelensky

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that partners need to intensify support for Ukraine.

In a video message on Saturday evening, he said that after talking with the President of Poland, he contacted the defenders of Mariupol. "I am in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism, resistance are amazing. I am grateful to each of them. At least a percentage of their courage to those who have been thinking for 31 days about how to transfer a dozen aircraft or tanks," Zelensky said.

According to him, on March 26, in Poland the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Ukraine met with their U.S. counterparts, who were joined by U.S. President Joe Biden. "Their negotiations concerned the vital interests that I mentioned. They concerned what we really need while this ping-pong continues, who and how should give us aircraft and other elements of protection," the president said.

"Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles from shotguns and machine guns, which are too many in supplies. And it is impossible to deblock Mariupol without a sufficient number of tanks, other armored vehicles and, of course, aircraft," the president said.

According to him, "people should know who was afraid to prevent this tragedy, who was simply afraid to make this vital decision. The peoples of the world will not understand if the battlefield is a more tank supplier than partners."

Tags: #ukraine #support #partners #needs
