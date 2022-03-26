Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine has conveyed the updated needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the United States during a meeting of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Warsaw, Minister Reznikov has said.

"We had a very good conversation. We voiced our updated needs, which I had previously discussed with General Zaluzny before the trip, coordinated with him exactly the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and today I spoke about these needs: about help, support, and regarding none of the positions it was said: "no, it's impossible, it's unrealistic," Reznikov said at a press interview during his visit to Warsaw on Saturday.