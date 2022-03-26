Facts

19:27 26.03.2022

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Three people have been killed, six have been injured in the shelling of settlements in Kyiv region, the press service of the Prosecutor General has reported.

"According to investigators, from the artillery strikes of the occupying troops on the villages of Tarasivka, Trebukhiv and Shevchenkove of the Brovary district, as well as the city of Bucha, three civilians have been killed and six civilians have been injured," the press service said in a message published on Saturday.

It is also reported that in the village of Lukianivka the invaders destroyed a historical monument of architecture.

"In the village of Lukianivka, Brovary district, the invaders destroyed the Church of the Ascension of the Lord – a monument of Ukrainian wooden architecture of the second half of the 19th century," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The district prosecutor's office is carrying out pretrial investigations in criminal proceedings over violations of rules of the warfare (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #victims #war
