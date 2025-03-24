Zelenskyy: It is clear to absolutely everyone in world that Russia is only one prolonging this war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is clear to absolutely everyone in the world that Russia is the only one prolonging the war, and without pressure on Moscow, diplomacy will continue to be despised.

"Now, after the last meeting in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah, it is clear to absolutely everyone in the world that Russia is the only one prolonging this war. The only one who brought it here and who needs to continue it," he said in an evening video address on Sunday.

According to him, there is a proposal for an unconditional ceasefire from March 11, and such strikes would have already stopped. "But it is Russia that continues all this. And every night, every day, it inflicts the most cynical blows," he said.

The president stressed that without pressure on Russia, Moscow will continue to despise real diplomacy.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the second meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Saudi Arabia is more technical. "Our military, our diplomats, our representatives of the Ministry of Energy," he said.

"I just spoke with Rustem Umerov - he reported about the meeting, about the progress of the negotiations. Our team is working absolutely constructively, the conversation is quite useful. The work of the delegations continues. But no matter what we are talking about with our partners now, we need to pressure Putin into giving a real order to stop the strikes: whoever brought this war must take it away," the president summed up.