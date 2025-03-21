Sikorski: America's global authority at stake over Ukraine

Photo: PAP

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Sky News on Thursday that America's global credibility is at stake over how its president deals with the war in Ukraine.

In a wide-ranging interview with Mark Austin, Sikorski also said that Vladimir Putin wants "all of Ukraine" and warned Donald Trump is "capable of changing his policy rather rapidly".

Sikorski said that Trump cares only about having success, but that the "credibility of the United States is staked on the quality of the solution".