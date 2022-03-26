Facts

17:48 26.03.2022

Civilian toll of war in Ukraine at least 1,104 dead, 1,754 wounded – UN

3 min read
Civilian toll of war in Ukraine at least 1,104 dead, 1,754 wounded – UN

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has documented 2,858 civilian casualties (2,788 a day before) in the country, including 1,104 (1,081) killed (from February 24 when the Russia invaded Ukraine to 24:00 midnight on March 25, 2022 (local time).

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to him, this applies, for example, to Izium (Kharkiv region), and Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Severodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said in the report.

According to confirmed UN data, some 221 men, some 221 women, 30 boys and 15 girls killed, while the sex of 51 children and 620 adults has not yet been known.

Among the 1,754 injured, some 30 girls and 24 boys, as well as 70 children, whose sex is yet unknown.

Compared to the previous day, three children were killed, and four more children were wounded, according to the UN.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight March 26, there were 295 (285) dead and 681 (672) injured in government-controlled territory, and 59 (59) dead and 227 (224) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 750 (737) killed and 846 (811) wounded.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. (local time) 26 March, 136 (135) children had been killed and 199 (184) injured.

OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 25 March, 323 (306) civilians had been killed in the region, including 15 (15) children.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 24 March 2022 local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 25 March only, as during the day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days.

Tags: #war #ohchr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

19:59 26.03.2022
Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

19:39 26.03.2022
Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

Two people injured, about 15 infrastructure facilities damaged in shelling of Luhansk region – authorities

19:27 26.03.2022
Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

Three people killed, 6 injured, historical monument of architecture destroyed in shelling of Kyiv region – PGO

18:10 26.03.2022
Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

Five people injured in missile attack on Lviv – authorities

17:28 26.03.2022
Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

Three strong explosions occurred in Lviv, people asked to stay in shelters – authorities

15:03 26.03.2022
Aggressor continues to move additional units to Ukraine's territory – AFU General Staff

Aggressor continues to move additional units to Ukraine's territory – AFU General Staff

14:59 26.03.2022
Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

Over past day, invaders fire at 4 settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead, wounded - police

14:49 26.03.2022
In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

In Zaporizhia region, occupiers block movement of refugees' convoy from Mariupol, there are ambulances with wounded children – ombudsman

14:39 26.03.2022
Ireland joins group of countries committed to ensuring accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Ireland joins group of countries committed to ensuring accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

LATEST

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

City of Trostianets liberated from Russian occupiers – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Since start of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine 12 journalists killed – Prosecutor General

Damage caused to infrastructure facilities in new missile strikes – Lviv mayor

Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Column with 4,000 residents of Mariupol blocked by invaders for two days continues to move towards Zaporizhia – official

Industrial facility where fuel stored burning in enemy shelling of Lviv – mayor

Invaders forcibly take doctors, patients out of hospital in Mariupol – Mariupol City Council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD