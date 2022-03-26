War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on March 24, 2022, amounted to 2,788 civilian casualties (2,685 in the report a day earlier), including 1,081 killed (1,035), the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has said on Friday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Severodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 219 men, some 165 women, some 30 boys and 15 girls killed, while the gender of 48 children and 604 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,707 wounded, some 28 girls and 23 boys, as well as 69 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, three children were killed and two were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on March 25, there were 285 (255) killed and 672 (646) wounded in government-controlled territory, and some 59 (56) killed and 224 (211) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 737 (724) killed and 811 (793) wounded.

The report also states that, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on March 25, some 135 (128) children were killed and 184 (172) wounded.

In addition, OHCHR said the report of the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which, as of 18:00 on March 24, some 306 (294) civilians, including 15 (15) children, were killed in the region.

The increase in indicators in this report compared to the figures in the previous report should not be attributed only to new cases that occurred on March 24, since OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days during the day, the UN said in the document.