No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Territorial issues and the use of Russia's frozen assets are the most difficult on the way to ending the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There will be no simple solutions to end the war. We understand what is happening. We understand who we are dealing with. The issue is not the complexity of making decisions. I am capable of making them. It is important that everything is fair and open. So that there is no game behind Ukraine's back. So that nothing is decided without Ukraine about us, about our future. The most sensitive things and the most difficult issues concern the territories, frozen assets," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

He said he is unable to speak on behalf of European leaders about frozen money in European countries, and can "only share my vision, and they can support me."

"And about security guarantees. We are counting on strong security guarantees from the United States and Europe, as well as some other leaders. This is one of the topics of the Coalition of the Willing. We are working on it. I think these three topics are the most sensitive and important. Our teams will continue to work on them," Zelenskyy said.