New 'Trump plan' does not provide for amnesty, ban on Ukraine joining NATO - media

The new version of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine consists of four documents. One is a 20-point agreement between Ukraine, the Russian Federation, the US and Europe and, unlike the previous 28-point plan, no longer provides for international recognition of the demilitarized zone in the Donetsk region as Russian territory, a ban on Ukraine joining NATO, as well as amnesty for actions during the war for its participants, reports ZN.UA, which has reviewed the new version of the document.

"In essence, the new version is a slightly revised version of the infamous 28 Trump points, which, let us recall, are actually of Russian origin, and the Americans only commercialized them. But now these points are spread across four documents with different lists of signatories... The four documents that make up the new "Trump peace plan" are as follows: an agreement between Ukraine, Russia, the United States of America and Europe (20 points); framework security assurances for Ukraine (three points); commitments of the United States of America to NATO (four points); an agreement between Russia and the United States of America (12 points)," the article says.

The publication emphasizes that this package does not resemble serious international treaties. In particular, "Europe" is mentioned as a signatory, not the EU, and the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland, which are not its members, are not separately mentioned.

Regarding control over territories, according to the 20-point plan, the signatories must recognize the Russian Federation's control over Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and the status of these territories can only be changed in the future through diplomacy, and not by force.

"One of the innovations in this document is the clarification of the size of the "neutral demilitarized buffer zone" in the Donetsk region - 30%. The 28-point plan had stated that this zone would be internationally recognized as territory belonging to the Russian Federation. This passage is no longer in the new document. And it says that Ukrainian and Russian troops will be stationed beyond the administrative border (which will still need to be determined) and will not enter this demilitarized zone. But who guarantees that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB( will not be there with all its "guns and pens"? As for the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, the new document, like the previous one, provides for the freezing and de facto recognition of the current contact line. In addition, Russia must withdraw from other territories that it controls outside the five regions of Ukraine mentioned above," the report says. The provisions on the territories must still be discussed and approved by the presidents. The document does not specify which ones and in what quantity.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhia, in the occupied city of Energodar, according to the document, should be restarted under the management of a new owner from the United States. 50% of the electricity produced by the Zaporizhzhia NPP is supposed to be transferred to Ukraine, the remaining 50% is not mentioned in the "20 points." In the 28-point plan it was the Russian Federation.

"On the positive side: in the new package of the Trump peace plan there is no longer an obligation for Ukraine and NATO to enshrine our country's non-admission to the Alliance - in the Constitution of Ukraine and the main documents of the bloc, respectively... But this does not mean at all that Washington and Moscow have abandoned their intentions to slam NATO's doors on Ukraine forever. The United States is taking on this historic and unattractive mission of violating numerous decisions of NATO summits... In Washington, they decided to take a big step and use their veto right in the Alliance: in a separate document of the "peace package" the US assures that NATO will no longer expand and will not invite Ukraine to become its member. In addition, these same assurances are duplicated in the very first paragraph of the bilateral US-Russian agreement," the report says.

The US, according to the plan, will also object to the deployment of any "NATO troops" in Ukraine, which do not legally exist.

"If the multilateral 20 point plan clearly states that this Agreement is legally binding, then the document "on NATO" does not have this. Does this mean that the next US president will be able to cancel this "Trump legacy," as Trump himself canceled most of the decrees of his predecessor Joe Biden? If so, then all is not lost for Ukraine," the publication writes.

The 20-point plan allows Ukraine to have 800,000 soldiers in peacetime, and not 600,000, as in the 28-point plan.

As for security guarantees, the "20 points" provide for them in the manner of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, and these guarantees must be given by the signatories of the document - from the USA, NATO and Europe.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, then, in addition to a "strong military response," it will also receive the renewal of all sanctions. If Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose all its guarantees. The same will happen if our country "unprovokedly" begins shelling the territory of the Russian Federation. If Russia shells Ukraine, the guarantees for our country remain in force. But there is no talk of renewing sanctions against Russia or a "strong military response" in this case... What is new in this section of the Agreement is the clause according to which this document does not exclude bilateral security guarantees," the article says.

In the "security guarantees," formalized as a separate document in the "Trump peace plan," unlike the "20 points," the word "assurance" is used instead of "guarantees," in particular, if the Russian Federation attacks Ukraine again and violates the "truce line." This framework agreement is not legally binding and is not subject to ratification by the parliaments of its signatories. It is envisaged that it will enter into force immediately after its signing and will be valid for ten years with a possible extension at the mutual request of the parties.

According to the plan, Ukraine will become a member of the EU by January 1, 2027. "What the EU itself thinks about this, which has not yet managed to open a single negotiation chapter with Ukraine, and whether the European Union is ready for such a step (especially Trump's friend Orban), the document is again silent," the publication writes.

The plan also mentions Ukraine's proposal to hold elections "as soon as possible after the signing of the Agreement." The Russian Federation is not mentioned in this aspect.

The part of the plan on frozen Russian assets and the restoration of Ukraine almost completely repeats the provisions of the 28-point plan. "The desire of Americans to make good money on the restoration of Ukraine has not disappeared. They are still particularly interested in the extraction of mineral resources, gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities, and other infrastructure facilities. The novelty in this version of the "Trump plan" is the creation by the United States and Europe of an equity fund (target - $200 billion) for investment in the restoration of Ukraine. As for frozen Russian assets, the Americans still intend to unfreeze them, and an agreed percentage of these funds should be invested in the restoration of Ukraine," the report says. A more detailed description of the use of frozen Russian assets from the "28 points" has moved to the fourth document of the "new plan" - the Agreement between the United States and the Russian Federation, in which the States, as before, are going to lead the restoration of Ukraine and spend $100 billion from unfrozen Russian assets on this, expecting to receive 50% of the profit. According to Washington's vision, the Europeans should unfreeze their part of the Russian Federation's assets. The unfrozen funds remaining after spending on Ukraine, according to the authors of the document, should be invested in a separate American-Russian instrument for the implementation of joint projects of the United States and the Russian Federation.

The 12 points of the "Agreement with Russia" also duplicate many provisions of the 28-point plan.

"In other respects, the "new" "Trump peace plan" is a carbon copy of the previous plan of the "28 points", which outraged and alarmed Ukraine and its European partners," the article says.

The publication notes that the analysis of the new version of the plan "does not give hope for a quick, dignified and lasting peace on terms acceptable to Ukraine." "Ukraine must not allow itself to be "disassembled into its organs." Now this danger is greater than ever... If Ukraine signs the "Trump peace plan" in the form that the Americans are now pushing on us... then our country will be left without territories, without security guarantees, without the ability to manage money for its recovery, and without minerals that the Americans have already taken under control under the "resource" agreement," the article said.