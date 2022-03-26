Lack of export of agricultural products from Ukraine to hit many world regions – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that problems with the export of agricultural products from the country will hit many regions of the world.

"A real migration crisis, real problems ahead," he said on Saturday, speaking with a video statement at the Delphi Forum.

"Ukraine is one of the most important food exporters. Wheat, vegetable oil, corn. This is the basis of the stability and internal security of many states in different regions of the world," he said.

According to Zelensky, "now, when world markets have not yet recovered from the shocks of the pandemic, from food price shocks, no one is insured. And you cannot be insured if food is simply not enough physically."

"Russian troops are mining fields in Ukraine, undermining agricultural equipment. They are destroying fuel supplies that are simply necessary for the sowing campaign," he said, noting that "they have blocked our seaports."

Our state, Zelensky said, will have enough food, but the lack of exports from Ukraine will hit many nations, in the Islamic world, in Latin America, in other parts of the planet where the invaders dream of entering. "We must all prevent food shortages. The sanctions restrictions for Russia are aimed at only one thing – for Russia to start looking for peace," the head of state said.