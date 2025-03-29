Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

17:06 29.03.2025

Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

3 min read

The EUR 180/tonne export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye will remain in place even if the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries is ratified, according to Dmytro Kysylevsky, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development.

Following a working meeting on March 28, which included representatives from the metallurgical industry, government officials, and MPs, the committee discussed the impact of the FTA on Ukraine's steel industry. The primary focus was on preserving the existing export duty on scrap metal, given Türkiye's long-standing role as a major importer of Ukrainian raw materials.

"Currently, the EUR 180 duty applies to all countries except the EU, and this will continue for Türkiye even after the agreement is signed. The relevant provisions are embedded in the agreement. Ukraine's trade representative, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka, confirmed this position," Kysylevsky stated.

He emphasized that an official clarification will be issued, particularly for customs authorities, who have previously acted contrary to their mandate to support state revenue.

Kysylevsky also criticized a 2023 decision by the State Customs Service, which applied a reduced EUR 10 duty instead of EUR 180 on exports to Moldova. He noted that Moldova's only scrap metal consumer is located in Transnistria, questioning the rationale behind lowering the duty. He urged law enforcement to investigate this matter as it not only harms Ukraine's budget but could also be considered aiding an adversary.

Another key issue raised was the circumvention of the duty through EU transit routes. In 2023, nearly 300,000 tonnes of ferrous scrap were exported from Ukraine to the EU at a zero-duty rate, with the majority later rerouted to Türkiye and other countries, avoiding the EUR 180/tonne tariff. This resulted in an estimated UAH 2 billion in lost state revenue.

"Had this scrap been processed in Ukraine, it would have generated greater added value, increased tax revenues, and strengthened defense funding for Ukraine's military," Kysylevsky stressed. He called for consultations with European partners on tracking the final destination of raw materials to prevent further leakage of Ukraine's strategic resources.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy, Taras Kachka, has previously stated that ratifying the FTA with Türkiye and modernizing trade agreements with the EFTA are among the key economic goals for 2025. However, representatives from Ukraine's light industry sector have urged postponing the FTA ratification with Türkiye until after the war, citing concerns about competition from Turkish manufacturers.

Ukraine and Türkiye concluded 12 rounds of negotiations between 2011 and 2022, culminating in the signing of the FTA by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Turkish Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş in February 2022. The agreement will take effect once it is ratified by both parliaments and the necessary diplomatic formalities are completed.

However, due to changes in Ukraine's economic landscape, ongoing discussions with Türkiye are focused on implementing transition periods for certain industries, particularly light manufacturing.

Tags: #türkiye #kysylevsky #export

MORE ABOUT

20:24 28.03.2025
Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

13:18 28.03.2025
Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

19:09 11.03.2025
Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

16:24 10.03.2025
Ukraine and Türkiye agree to expand cooperation, in particular interaction between cities and regions – President’s Office

Ukraine and Türkiye agree to expand cooperation, in particular interaction between cities and regions – President’s Office

15:46 10.03.2025
Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain exports in first decade of March exceed one mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

14:42 26.02.2025
Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

16:52 18.02.2025
Türkiye ideal platform for future negotiations on Ukraine - Erdoğan

Türkiye ideal platform for future negotiations on Ukraine - Erdoğan

20:11 07.02.2025
Biomethane export price could reach EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters

Biomethane export price could reach EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters

17:47 06.02.2025
Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

20:04 17.01.2025
Ukraine boosts exports by 15% in 2024, agroexports account for half of revenue

Ukraine boosts exports by 15% in 2024, agroexports account for half of revenue

HOT NEWS

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

Industrial production in Ukraine grows by 3.6% in 2024

EBRD approves loan of up to EUR270 mln for Naftogaz to buy natural gas for next two heating seasons

Wizz Air ready to launch 100 routes from Ukraine six months after airspace opened - CEO

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

LATEST

World Bank approves $432 mln DRIVE Project for Ukraine's infrastructure sustainability

Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

Ukrfinzhytlo, Ukrainian Developers Association launch Developer's Account

Ukraine's Parliament adopts EU-Integration law regulating road transport market

Spring planting in Ukraine 10.4% ahead of last year's pace: 551,800 ha sown

Kyivstar begins negotiations to acquire Uklon in early 2023, deal to close next week – Kyivstar CEO

Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

Hesburger opens food production facility, distribution center in Boryspil with EUR 7.3 mln investment

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

AD
AD
Empire School
AD