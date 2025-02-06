Ukrainian export volumes almost halve in Jan 2025 - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian exports in January 2025 reached $3.1 billion in monetary terms, but in physical terms, they decreased from 12 million tonnes in 2024 to 6.6 million tonnes in 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported on her Facebook page.

"Logistics remains critically important, and sea transport played a key role here, ensuring the export of 6.6 million tonnes of goods. Therefore, further normalization of the work of Ukrainian seaports is extremely important to support and increase these volumes," she noted on Thursday.

According to the minister, the largest exports were corn ($521 million, or 2.5 million tonnes), sunflower oil ($426 million, or 378,000 tonnes), iron ore and concentrates ($247 million, or 3.1 million tonnes), wheat ($188 million, or 891,000 tonnes), insulated wires, cables ($104 million, or 6,000 tonnes), and soybeans ($90 million, or 223,000 tonnes).

Svyrydenko emphasized that the European Union remains Ukraine's main trading partner with January exports of $1.8 billion.

"Strengthening economic ties with the EU is our priority. Therefore, we continue to work to maximize opportunities for Ukrainian business and integrate it into European value chains," she added.

As reported, Ukraine's exports to other countries, except for the EU, amounted to $1.3 billion, with Egypt, Turkey, China and the United States leading the way.

Svyrydenko also reported that in January 2025, exports decreased by $117 million (-3.6%) compared to December last year, however, imports suffered an even greater reduction - by $1.04 billion (-16.9%).

In her opinion, this is due to several factors, in particular the seasonal decrease in the export of oilseeds and a reduction in the supply of metals, especially iron ore, due to low demand in China.

At the same time, according to the minister, the export of key value-added goods remains stable, and some of them are even showing growth.

"Therefore, we are optimistic about the restoration of the export growth rates that we observed last year in the coming months," she concluded.

Earlier, Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine exported $41 billion in 2024, which is 13.4% more than in 2023, or $4.94 billion.