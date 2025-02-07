Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:11 07.02.2025

Biomethane export price could reach EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters

2 min read
The average export price of biomethane to Europe could reach approximately EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the Board Chairman of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (UABIO), Heorhiy Heletukha.

"I can share the projections. Natural gas in Europe is priced at around EUR 500 per 1,000 cubic meters. The average price of biomethane we include in feasibility studies is roughly EUR 900 per 1,000 cubic meters – almost double," Heletukha said in a brief interview with Energy Reform.

He noted that biomethane prices vary depending on raw materials and the market sector. "As Adomas [CEO of MHP Verdant, Adomas Audickas] pointed out, the highest price is for biomethane used in transportation. Prices for electricity and heat differ: electricity is more expensive, heat is cheaper. Transportation requires liquefied biomethane, which is exactly what MHP is doing," Heletukha explained.

He added that biomethane storage volumes may soon reach 2 million cubic meters. Storage began in 2024, with agro-holdings Gals Agro (Chernihiv region) and Vitagro (Khmelnytsky region) initially injecting biomethane. In 2025, MHP subsidiary Oril-Leader (Dnipropetrovsk region) began injecting biomethane and plans to produce liquefied gas for export.

During a January press conference, Heletukha announced that the first million cubic meters of biomethane were injected in 2024, with exports expected in February 2025. On February 6, 2025, the Energy Customs Office processed Ukraine's first biomethane export declaration, calling it a historic milestone for the country's energy sector.

Market participants indicated that Vitagro facilitated the first export, though the company declined to comment. However, Vitagro's Director of Development, Serhiy Savchuk, indicated in late January that the company expected to begin exports within weeks. Gals Agro's renewable energy head, Oleh Riabov, also predicted the first transaction by the end of February.

