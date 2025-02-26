Economy

14:42 26.02.2025

Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

1 min read
As of February 26, since the beginning of the 2024/2025 marketing year (MY, July 2024 - June 2025), Ukraine exported 28.651 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, of which 2.96 million tonnes were shipped this month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of the same date last year, the total shipment figure was 28.579 million tonnes, in particular in February - 4.703 million tonnes.

At the same time, in terms of crops, since the beginning of the current season, wheat has been exported - 11.825 million tonnes (in February - 1.021 million tonnes), barley - 2.118 million tonnes (54,000 tonnes), rye – 10,800 tonnes (0), corn - 14.268 million tonnes (1.875 million tonnes).

The total export of Ukrainian flour since the beginning of the season as of February 26 is estimated at 47,800 tonnes (in February – 4,200 tonnes), including wheat – 44,100 tonnes (3,900 tonnes).

Tags: #grain #export

