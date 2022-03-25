Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan results of NATO summit, threat of food crisis, ways to prevent it

KYIV. March 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the results of the NATO summit held the day before, the threat of a food crisis and ways to prevent it.

"Talked to Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the results of the NATO summit. Exchanged assessments of the current diplomatic efforts. Discussed the threat of the food crisis and ways to prevent it. I am grateful to Turkey for its support," Zelensky said on Twitter.