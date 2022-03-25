Facts

14:32 25.03.2022

Kyiv authorities: Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Makariv most fierce points, enemy comes close to Slavutych

Bucha, Irpen, Hostomel, Makariv are the most fierce points in Kyiv region, in Vyshgorod region, the enemy has come close to Slavutych, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has not been successful in any of the directions. There is a fight against sabotage groups. The defense forces have been able to improve positions in some areas. The most violent points are Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Makariv, the villages of the Nemishaeve community. Constant mortar and artillery shelling," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, in Vyshgorod district, the enemy came close to Slavutych – enemy troops were 1.5 km from the city. In Fastiv district, as a result of a missile attack, a fire broke out.

Kyiv administration emphasized that the invaders resorted to looting.

The radiation situation in Kyiv region is stable.

Tags: #war #kyiv_region
Interfax-Ukraine
