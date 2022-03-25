Red Cross to send $6 mln in aid from Samsung to needs of most vulnerable segments of Ukraine's population

South Korean company Samsung Electronics will allocate $6 million for the Red Cross Society of Ukraine.

The company said in a release on Friday that $1 million of the allocated funds will be used to provide consumer electronics, while remaining $5 million will be used to purchase food, water and essentials for people in shelters, medical equipment and medicines, as well as children's things and nutrition.

"Many people today found themselves in a difficult situation. Entire families are forced to leave their homes, not knowing what awaits them tomorrow. It is our responsibility as a socially responsible company to provide all possible assistance in such difficult times," President of Samsung Electronics Ukraine Danny Ryu is quoted in the message.

The report also states that since February 24, the Red Cross Society of Ukraine has been using resources to help the population of Ukraine: more than 200 organizations in all regions of Ukraine, 500 employees, 6,000 volunteers, of which 3,000 are reserve volunteers, help Ukrainians around the clock.

"Now, to help the population, the Red Cross of Ukraine, first of all, needs first aid kits and medical supplies for the wounded. IDPs and people in shelters are in dire need of food, personal hygiene products and medicines, and we are grateful to Samsung Electronics for the quick response and substantial assistance to the least protected sections of the civilian population," Maksym Dotsenko, General Director of the National Committee of the Cross of Ukraine, is quoted in the message.

Samsung noted that in the future they will do everything possible to support Ukrainians who are most in need of help.