British Red Cross representatives familiarize themselves with work of URCS in Kyiv region

Representatives of the British Red Cross have familiarized themselves with the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Kyiv region.

"The international partners learned about the specifics of everyday work of our employees and communicated with volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross at the Bucha and Irpin local organizations," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

Executive Director International at the British Red Cross Richard Blewitt said that he had visited Kyiv region in May last year, and now he "came back to see what has changed in Ukraine and how the national society continues to provide its timely response to people's needs."

According to him, over this time, the URCS expanded its activities all over Ukraine, including the most war-affected and frontline areas. Blewitt stressed the importance and complexity of the URCS' work aimed at support for internally displaced persons and the host families.

"All people who support us in the UK should know that the national society indeed significantly changes the life of people and that their money is spent properly and brings benefit," he said.