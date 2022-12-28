Facts

15:18 28.12.2022

URCS helps over 9 mln Ukrainians since war start

2 min read
Since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has organized the work of more than 200 of its local organizations and helped more than 9 million people, URCS President Mykola Polishchuk said.

"During the 300 days of the war, the URCS helped more than 9 million people in Ukraine, providing comprehensive assistance to those who really need it. This includes the construction of temporary shelters, the restoration of destroyed housing, the provision of generators, potbelly stoves, medical equipment, financial aid for temporarily displaced persons, evacuation from the hottest spots, the work of mobile medical teams and the provision of humanitarian aid," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Polishchuk also said that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society had organized the work of more than 200 of its local organizations, while 21 offices of the organization were destroyed or damaged.

Currently, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has more than 1,500 employees and 8,000 volunteers.

"Not a single day was the downtime of the URCS," he said.

In addition, the URCS provides assistance to enterprises and state-owned companies. In particular, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society handed over 35 industrial generators to Ukrzaliznytsia, which currently ensure the uninterrupted operation of Ukrainian railway stations.

