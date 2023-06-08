Facts

09:39 08.06.2023

Zelenskyy disappointed with UN, Red Cross reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

2 min read
Zelenskyy disappointed with UN, Red Cross reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is disappointed with the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the explosion of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and the destruction of Kakhovka reservoir.

"The UN and the Red Cross should 'be the first to save lives, as this is what these structures were created for,'" he said in an interview with Bild on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is deeply disappointed with the response of the two organizations to requests from Ukraine: "We have not received a response. I am shocked. If there was a reaction, it was 'very diplomatic," he said.

He linked the explosion of the dam at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant with the planned counteroffensive. "They are afraid that we will launch a counteroffensive in this direction, and they want to make it difficult to liberate our territories," the president said.

"A year ago we said that we had information that something was about to happen" and also that the dam would be mined. Ukraine "shared this information with our partners," he said.

"Everyone said there was a high risk that the dam would be blown up if the enemy felt that we were striking these areas to free them," he said.

Zelenskyy, he said, is not surprised by the disaster: "We are no longer surprised by what Russia is doing. Torture, rape – it all happened. This is their way of waging war," he said.

Tags: #un #red_cross #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

11:38 08.06.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Kherson region

Zelenskyy arrives in Kherson region

20:32 07.06.2023
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: By blowing up Kakhovka HPP, Russians recognize that they aren't able to hold these lands

16:34 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

Zelenskyy holds phone call with Erdoğan, passes list of Ukraine's urgent needs to eliminate Kakhovka HPP disaster

13:49 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

Zelenskyy: Occupiers completely fail evacuation on left bank of Dnipro, Ukraine to turn to intl organizations

10:39 07.06.2023
UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

10:28 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

Zelenskyy: Each Russian terrorist attack only increases amount of reparations that Russia will pay for crimes committed

10:01 07.06.2023
Russian terrorists must leave our territory – Zelenskyy in video message on occasion of explosion at Kakhovka HPP

Russian terrorists must leave our territory – Zelenskyy in video message on occasion of explosion at Kakhovka HPP

09:16 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with IAEA head minimizing risks to safety of ZNPP after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy discusses with IAEA head minimizing risks to safety of ZNPP after explosion of Kakhovka HPP

09:15 07.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

Zelenskyy: Destruction of Kakhovka reservoir shows Russians’ intention to flee Crimea

19:14 06.06.2023
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Kherson region

Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Average level of flooding in Kherson region is 5.61 m; 600 sq km are under water – local authorities

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

LATEST

Evacuated residents of Kherson region can receive financial aid from Danish Refugee Council

Defense Forces eliminate 730 occupiers, 28 artillery systems, 16 armored vehicles, 18 tanks, 15 enemy UAVs

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Average level of flooding in Kherson region is 5.61 m; 600 sq km are under water – local authorities

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss possibility of using intl mechanisms to investigate circumstances of blasting structures of Kakhovka HPP

About 1,000 Russian servicemen are now in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

AD
AD
AD
AD