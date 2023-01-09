Facts

16:00 09.01.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Odesa hands over humanitarian aid for IDPs

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Odesa donated humanitarian aid for internally displaced persons (IDP), according to the official Facebook page of the society.

The city council will distribute the humanitarian aid (blankets, hygiene items, food) donated by the volunteers of the URCS rapid response unit of Odesa region and the Odesa regional organization of the URCS among the transit points for accommodation of internally displaced persons.

 

Tags: #red_cross #urcs #ukrainian_red_cross_society #red_cross_in_ukraine

