Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for the head of the Red Cross of Belarus Dmitry Shevtsov, who publicly confessed to the crime of deporting children from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

“I call on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Dzmitry Shautsou, who has publicly confessed to the crime of unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine. All those responsible for stealing Ukrainian children must be held to account,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Belarusian opposition portal Mirror published material that head of the Belarusian Red Cross Society Dmitry Shevtsov, during his next trip to Donbas, not only handed over humanitarian aid, but also starred in a report on the Belarus 1 TV channel, where he admitted that his organization was taking part in the removal of children from Ukraine.