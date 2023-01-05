Facts

15:16 05.01.2023

More than 1 mln Ukrainian citizens receive assistance from Danish Red Cross over past year – URCS

2 min read
More than 1 mln Ukrainian citizens receive assistance from Danish Red Cross over past year – URCS

More than 1 million Ukrainian citizens received assistance from the Danish Red Cross in Ukraine over the past year, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has said on its official Facebook page.

In particular, 330,000 people were provided with food, 250,000 – with temporary shelter, 200,000 – with hygiene kits, 135,000 – with family packages for psychosocial support, 75,000 – with psychosocial support, 11,000 – with financial assistance under a voucher program, and 250 people received care at home.

The Danish Red Cross in Ukraine has been working closely with the URCS since 2014.

The first Red Cross center in the territory of Ukraine was opened 1867 in Simferopol, the second one – in Kamianets-Podilsky in December of the same year. The URCS started to operate as an independent national society after the Founding Congress, which was held in Kyiv in April 1918. However, at that time the URCS did not managed to gain international recognition of its independence. In 1923-1925, the URCS officially became a part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement of the USSR.

In 1992, more than one year after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the president signed a decree on the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, according to which the URCS is the only national Red Cross Society in Ukraine and its key task is the assistance to the Ukrainian state authorities in humanitarian activities.

In 1993, the URCS was officially recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva and became a full member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The legal status and legal grounds for activities of the URCS are regulated by the law on the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in 2002.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

https://redcross.org.ua/about-urcs/history/

 

 

Tags: #red_cross #urcs #red_cross_in_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

16:57 03.01.2023
More than 7,500 people receive psychosocial support from URCS volunteers in Zaporizhia

More than 7,500 people receive psychosocial support from URCS volunteers in Zaporizhia

09:22 02.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society expands number of mobile medical teams

Ukrainian Red Cross Society expands number of mobile medical teams

19:43 28.12.2022
URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

15:18 28.12.2022
URCS helps over 9 mln Ukrainians since war start

URCS helps over 9 mln Ukrainians since war start

12:44 28.12.2022
Eight thousand gifts from Austrian children to children of Ukraine

Eight thousand gifts from Austrian children to children of Ukraine

10:29 14.10.2022
Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

13:33 25.03.2022
Red Cross to send $6 mln in aid from Samsung to needs of most vulnerable segments of Ukraine's population

Red Cross to send $6 mln in aid from Samsung to needs of most vulnerable segments of Ukraine's population

18:21 04.12.2020
NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

NSDC starts cooperation with Ukraine's Red Cross Society to settle humanitarian issues

20:05 24.04.2020
As an independent humanitarian organization the ICRC welcomes any initiative that can lead to limit and mitigate the humanitarian consequences of Donbas conflict - Head of the ICRC Delegation in Ukraine

As an independent humanitarian organization the ICRC welcomes any initiative that can lead to limit and mitigate the humanitarian consequences of Donbas conflict - Head of the ICRC Delegation in Ukraine

13:21 14.01.2015
Moscow Red Cross to sue Ukrainian, U.S. media

Moscow Red Cross to sue Ukrainian, U.S. media

AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

Enemy loses about 810 soldiers, three tanks, 12 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Metropolitan Epiphanius to celebrate Nativity of Christ at Lavra Dormition Cathedral

LATEST

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents agree to continue cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Turkey ready to take part in implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelensky following talk with Erdogan

Calls for peace, negotiations should be supported with unilateral ceasefire – Erdogan tells Putin

Russian aggression affects 1,189 cultural infrastructure facilities in Ukraine

Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

Russian invaders shell Beryslav, 12-year-old boy, his parents die as result of enemy shell hitting residential building

Ukraine needs extra legislative efforts in field of climate, environment – Vice President of European Commission

Zelensky holds HQ regular meeting

SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

AD
AD
AD
AD