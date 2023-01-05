More than 1 mln Ukrainian citizens receive assistance from Danish Red Cross over past year – URCS

More than 1 million Ukrainian citizens received assistance from the Danish Red Cross in Ukraine over the past year, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has said on its official Facebook page.

In particular, 330,000 people were provided with food, 250,000 – with temporary shelter, 200,000 – with hygiene kits, 135,000 – with family packages for psychosocial support, 75,000 – with psychosocial support, 11,000 – with financial assistance under a voucher program, and 250 people received care at home.

The Danish Red Cross in Ukraine has been working closely with the URCS since 2014.

The first Red Cross center in the territory of Ukraine was opened 1867 in Simferopol, the second one – in Kamianets-Podilsky in December of the same year. The URCS started to operate as an independent national society after the Founding Congress, which was held in Kyiv in April 1918. However, at that time the URCS did not managed to gain international recognition of its independence. In 1923-1925, the URCS officially became a part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement of the USSR.

In 1992, more than one year after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the president signed a decree on the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, according to which the URCS is the only national Red Cross Society in Ukraine and its key task is the assistance to the Ukrainian state authorities in humanitarian activities.

In 1993, the URCS was officially recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva and became a full member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The legal status and legal grounds for activities of the URCS are regulated by the law on the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in 2002.

