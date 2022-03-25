Facts

12:58 25.03.2022

Erdogan intends to hold talks with Putin, Zelensky in near future - media

2 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he could hold new meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days as part of ending the war in Ukraine, Sabah reported.

"I can meet with Putin in the next few days to evaluate the meetings that there were at the NATO summit, and then I plan to say to him: "Now you should be the architect of the next step for peace." We should work to resolve the conflict encouraging a dignified way out of the situation," the publication quotes him as saying after returning from an emergency NATO summit in Brussels.

Erdogan also said that Ankara does not intend to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation because of Turkey's energy needs.

In addition, the president rejected an earlier proposal to transfer to Ukraine the S-400 air defense systems purchased from the Russian Federation. Erdogan noted that Ankara's position on the S-400 has not changed, and this is "a settled matter."

The day before, the Turkish president said that Turkey continues to maintain contacts with both Ukraine and Russia, and the primary task of its diplomacy is to achieve a settlement of the situation.

Tags: #putin #talks #erdogan #zelensky
