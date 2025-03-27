Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

12:06 27.03.2025

Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump tried to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Vladimir Putin and easing sanctions will have the opposite effect, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Donald Trump tried to create good diplomatic relations with Russia. But such methods do not work with a person like Putin. Are you proposing to ease sanctions in exchange for concessions from him? It will not work. Putin is not the kind of person who will be grateful. If Donald Trump eases sanctions against Russia, he will draw only one conclusion: he is a weak president and therefore can move on to the next stage," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"Putin lives under pressure 24 hours a day. There is no opposition in Russia. Neither in the Kremlin nor outside it. For 25 years, his goal has been to preserve and strengthen his power. He did this by killing his opponents. But also by dividing Europe from the United States and Europeans from each other," Zelenskyy added.

However, he noted that Putin cannot fight with everyone, so he will lose, and if he loses, he will lose his power.

Tags: #putin #trump

MORE ABOUT

14:27 27.03.2025
Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

10:50 26.03.2025
Trump's Special Envoy Grenell claims nuclear weapons in Ukraine allegedly belonged to Russia

Trump's Special Envoy Grenell claims nuclear weapons in Ukraine allegedly belonged to Russia

09:11 25.03.2025
Trump responds to Zelenskyy's words about Russia’s influence on members of US presidential team

Trump responds to Zelenskyy's words about Russia’s influence on members of US presidential team

16:55 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

16:32 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

18:15 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

20:02 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss situation at front, release of POWs, return of abducted children

18:54 19.03.2025
Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

Ukraine does not plan to participate in US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia – Podoliak

18:20 19.03.2025
Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Witkoff claims Russia does not violate agreement on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

18:10 19.03.2025
Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

HOT NEWS

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

LATEST

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

AD
AD
Empire School
AD