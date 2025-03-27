Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump tried to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Vladimir Putin and easing sanctions will have the opposite effect, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Donald Trump tried to create good diplomatic relations with Russia. But such methods do not work with a person like Putin. Are you proposing to ease sanctions in exchange for concessions from him? It will not work. Putin is not the kind of person who will be grateful. If Donald Trump eases sanctions against Russia, he will draw only one conclusion: he is a weak president and therefore can move on to the next stage," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"Putin lives under pressure 24 hours a day. There is no opposition in Russia. Neither in the Kremlin nor outside it. For 25 years, his goal has been to preserve and strengthen his power. He did this by killing his opponents. But also by dividing Europe from the United States and Europeans from each other," Zelenskyy added.

However, he noted that Putin cannot fight with everyone, so he will lose, and if he loses, he will lose his power.