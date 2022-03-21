Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

Russian occupiers have shelled 135 hospitals since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said at a press briefing.

"The Russian military, who are terrorists, on the territory of our country, in violation of all existing conventions, in particular the Geneva Convention, attacked civilian objects as well as houses with a red cross, that is, hospitals. Some 135 hospitals were fired upon, nine were destroyed," Liashko said.

In addition, he said that 43 emergency medical vehicles were shot at and six medical workers were killed.