Ukrainian border guards ready to repel possible offensive from Belarus - Border Service speaker

The risk of an attack on Rivne region and Volyn region by Belarus remains high, but the fighters of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are ready to repel the enemy’s attack, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Lviv.

According to Demchenko, both the Ukrainian authorities and the border service hope that the Belarusian people understand the situation that self-proclaimed President Lukashenko is trying to involve them in. Therefore, the Belarusians will not allow a new stage of escalation from the territory of Belarus.

Currently, the fighters of the State Border Service are actively fighting and holding back the enemy on the border lines in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and in the JFO zone.