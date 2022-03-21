Czech PM: Unified approach to Russia, sanctions only way to stop Putin

KYIV. March 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A unified approach to the Russian Federation and sanctions are the only way to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said.

"The Russian army has devastated Ukrainian Mariupol. The whole world sees that Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and that innocent people are dying because of his war. We must continue to insist on a clear and unified approach to Russia and other sanctions, this is the only way to stop Putin," Fiala said on Twitter on Monday.