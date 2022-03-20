Facts

19:57 20.03.2022

Number of those who left Ukraine for EU, Moldova on March 19 remains at level of about 50,000 - Border Service

Almost 50,000 people crossed the state border from Ukraine to the EU and Moldova on March 19, while more than 50,000 crossed the day before, the State Border Service said on Sunday.

"Passenger traffic on the western section of the border has been stable in recent days," the report says.

At the same time, according to it, Poland accounted for 90% of those who left, while recently this figure was about 65%.

"We recommend choosing checkpoints on the borders with Hungary, Slovakia, Romania to cross the border in the EU," the State Border Service said.

According to the agency, the flow of people entering Ukraine continues to increase. In particular, on March 19, their number exceeded 21,000, including more than 17,000 citizens of Ukraine, while on March 13 these figures were 15,000 and 13,000, respectively.

"The vast majority are men who are ready to defend the country. In total, more than 334,000 of our compatriots have returned to Ukraine since the beginning of open armed aggression," the ministry said.

The State Border Service recalled that all checkpoints on the western border (except Dzvinkove) operate around the clock.

It also said that over the past 24 hours, over 970 vehicles with humanitarian cargo were registered at the western borders, while the day before - more than 900, and in previous days 800 such vehicles were allowed through.

According to the UNHCR, as of 13:00 on March 19, a total of 3.39 million people left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, of which Poland accepted 2.05 million, Romania and Moldova – 600,450, Hungary – 305,520, Slovakia – 245,570.

