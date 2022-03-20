Facts

We expect China and U.S. to join forces to stop Russian aggression - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna says Ukraine expects China and the United States to join forces to stop Russian aggression

"We expect that China, the United States and major countries of the Western world will join their efforts to stop the aggression of the Russian Federation and the war on the territory of Ukraine. Now the political leadership of the PRC in this direction is much more important than any other decisions of military cooperation," the Ukrainian Media Center said in a statement, citing a briefing by Stefanishyna.

According to her, in recent years, Ukraine has been building strong and stable relations with China.

