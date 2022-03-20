Facts

11:52 20.03.2022

Prime Ministers of India and Japan call for peaceful resolution of situation in Ukraine

1 min read
Prime Ministers of India and Japan call for peaceful resolution of situation in Ukraine

Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida on Saturday called for peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in Delhi, Japan Times has reported.

The leaders urged an "immediate cessation of violence," and noted that the only way to resolve the conflict is through dialogue and diplomacy.

Kishida and Modi also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and overcoming the humanitarian crisis that has developed in Eastern Europe due to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees there, Japan Times said.

In addition, the leaders discussed the strengthening of economic ties between the countries and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

INDIA-JAPAN-CALL-UKRAINE

Tags: #ukraine #japan #india #call
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 20.03.2022
Ukrainian Crypto Fund raises over $60 mln for AFU needs

Ukrainian Crypto Fund raises over $60 mln for AFU needs

13:02 20.03.2022
Australia to provide Ukraine with 70,000 tonnes of coal – Ministry of Energy

Australia to provide Ukraine with 70,000 tonnes of coal – Ministry of Energy

12:08 20.03.2022
Front line of Ukrainian defense littered with corpses of Russian soldiers in places of especially brutal battles – Zelensky

Front line of Ukrainian defense littered with corpses of Russian soldiers in places of especially brutal battles – Zelensky

11:32 20.03.2022
Russian invaders deliberately create conditions for humanitarian crisis to force population to collaborate – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders deliberately create conditions for humanitarian crisis to force population to collaborate – AFU General Staff

11:25 20.03.2022
Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

11:08 20.03.2022
Rada chairman calls on parliamentarians of all countries to call on their govts to close sky over Ukraine

Rada chairman calls on parliamentarians of all countries to call on their govts to close sky over Ukraine

10:53 20.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell village in Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers – authorities

Russian occupiers shell village in Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers – authorities

10:35 20.03.2022
Russian occupiers violently force residents of Mariupol to entry territory of Russia – city council

Russian occupiers violently force residents of Mariupol to entry territory of Russia – city council

10:32 20.03.2022
Ukrainian military hold defense in all directions, inflicting serious losses on enemy – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian military hold defense in all directions, inflicting serious losses on enemy – Ministry of Defense

10:22 20.03.2022
Eight out of 10 safe corridors worked on Sat, 6,600 people evacuated – Vereschuk

Eight out of 10 safe corridors worked on Sat, 6,600 people evacuated – Vereschuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kyiv, as a result of shell fragments hit residential building, fire breaks out, there are victims

Occupiers hit nursing home from tank in Kreminna in Luhansk region on March 11, 56 people killed – authorities

Mariupol shelled by Russian navy – Azov regiment

Aggressor loses about 14,700 personnel, 476 tanks and 96 aircraft in Ukraine

Fire truck blown up by explosive device in Kyiv region, 8 rescuers injured – State Emergency Service

LATEST

Turkish Foreign Minister announces convergence of positions in talks between Moscow and Kyiv

In Kyiv, as a result of shell fragments hit residential building, fire breaks out, there are victims

Sumy region receives 130 tonnes of humanitarian aid from UN - administration head

Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 489 educational institutions - Education Ministry

Some 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory, 89% against temporary truce with Russia – poll

US confirms Russian use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine – CNN

Border guards expose persons throwing valuable gadgets with beacons at AFU positions in Mariupol to correct enemy fire – State Border Guard Service

Occupiers hit nursing home from tank in Kreminna in Luhansk region on March 11, 56 people killed – authorities

Signs of preparation of Armed Forces of Belarus for direct invasion of Ukraine recorded – AFU General Staff

Mariupol shelled by Russian navy – Azov regiment

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD