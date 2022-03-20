Prime Ministers of India and Japan call for peaceful resolution of situation in Ukraine

Indian and Japanese Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida on Saturday called for peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in Delhi, Japan Times has reported.

The leaders urged an "immediate cessation of violence," and noted that the only way to resolve the conflict is through dialogue and diplomacy.

Kishida and Modi also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and overcoming the humanitarian crisis that has developed in Eastern Europe due to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees there, Japan Times said.

In addition, the leaders discussed the strengthening of economic ties between the countries and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

