Kuleba thanks Bahrain for humanitarian aid

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, expressed gratitude for the provision of humanitarian aid by Bahrain to Ukraine.

"Call with Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain. Bahrain supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocates for putting an end to the war through diplomatic means. Grateful for Bahrain's solidarity and humanitarian aid for Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter on Wednesday.