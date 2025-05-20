UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, has transferred three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo to support stable power supply.

"This equipment - two autotransformers financed by the government of Japan and one by the government of Sweden - will help maintain stable operation of Ukraine's power system," the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday.

According to Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, including autotransformers, which are critically important for the stability of power supply.

"The supply of three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's energy sustainability … This equipment will help ensure uninterrupted power supply for millions of consumers, including households, kindergartens, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure," he noted.