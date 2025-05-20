Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 20.05.2025

UNDP transfers three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo with funds from govts of Japan and Sweden

1 min read

 The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy, has transferred three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo to support stable power supply.

"This equipment - two autotransformers financed by the government of Japan and one by the government of Sweden - will help maintain stable operation of Ukraine's power system," the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday.

According to Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, including autotransformers, which are critically important for the stability of power supply.

"The supply of three high-voltage autotransformers to Ukrenergo is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's energy sustainability … This equipment will help ensure uninterrupted power supply for millions of consumers, including households, kindergartens, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure," he noted.

Tags: #energy #aid

