Ukraine receives over $133 bln in financial aid from partners over last three years – Finance Ministry

Ukraine has received over $133 billion in financial assistance from international partners over the last three years, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said during a meeting with Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

As reported in the government's Telegram channel on Thursday, Marchenko said Canada and Germany are among the leaders in supporting Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war in all possible directions.

According to him, aid from Germany is the second largest among countries in the world and reached EUR 17.3 billion. Canada's aid is the fifth largest in the world and amounts to EUR 10.3 billion.

In addition, Canada and Germany supported the G7 ERA initiative (assistance to Ukraine through interest on frozen Russian assets) in the amount of $50 billion. In particular, Canada's contribution is CAD 5 billion (about $3.4 billion). Ukraine received the first tranche of CAD 2.5 billion.

The EU contribution is EUR 18.1 billion (about $20 billion). Ukraine has already received four tranches of EUR 6 billion.